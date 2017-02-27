Despite Fall, Cluzel Expects to be Fit For Round 2

Dorna Communications

After a big crash at the end of the first WorldSSP race of the season at the Yamaha Finance Australian Round at Phillip Island, Jules Cluzel left Melbourne's Epworth Hospital late on Sunday and is now set to begin his recovery in Thailand, hoping to be ready to race at Round 2.

The CIA Landlord Insurance Honda rider took a heavy blow after a clash with Federico Caricasulo on the final lap of the race and after being examined at the circuit medical center he was transferred to Melbourne for further tests.

Although he was eventually diagnosed with a fracture of the sacrum bone, his team and the rider himself believe that he will be able to race at the Motul Thai Round over the 10th -12th March weekend.

Thanks @HondaWSBK , i will be back next race ;) https://t.co/QU4ELnvCeC — JulesCluzel16 (@JulesCluzel16) February 26, 2017

It was a weekend to forget for the Simon Buckmaster-led British team with all three riders suffering crashes in Australia. Newcomer Hikari Okubo fractured his collarbone during Saturday's qualifying session and had to undergo surgery at the same hospital in Melbourne where Cluzel was treated on Sunday.

Then Robin Mulhauser had a big crash at the start of the WorldSSP race which resulted in a red flag and a shortened 10 lap contest. Fortunately the Swiss rider was not harmed in the incident.

Team owner Buckmaster was optimistic on social media after Round 1, as he gave an update on his two injured riders, stating: "Everything looks good, we are confident they will be back for the next race in Thailand."