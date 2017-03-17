VFT Racing to make wild card appearances in WorldSBK for 2017

Dorna Communications

VFT Racing have announced they will participate in MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship rounds across the 2017 season in wild card appearances, aboard a Ducati machine. After testing over the winter, the team feel ready to build their pace back up in the competitive series, and hope to make a strong impact in their appearances this season.

Following injuries sustained last year, Italian rider Fabio Menghi was unable to compete in 2017 due to his fitness; he was forced to sit out of racing for eight months after he suffered a hip fracture, and three broken tendons in his shoulder. The news that he will compete in a handful of WorldSBK races this season comes as he hopes to make a full return for 2018.

"It was tough to get back on track after eight months without even riding on a simple scooter,” Explains Menghi. “These tests in Cartagena were important because they allowed me to begin to find the right motivation, and the feeling with the bike and circuit. I enjoyed it, the feeling is positive and I can already be competitive after a few laps. I am working closely with the guys in the gym in Rimini, so I feel ready to get back out there. I will be the only VFT Racing team rider for this season because both the team sponsors have faith in me, and I'd like to thank them for the support they give me."

Testing around Cartagena in Spain, the team are already starting to feel comfortable as they build on their return to the full time series.