Tom Sykes Fastest, Close To Lap Record During Testing Monday At Motorland Aragon

Roadracing World Publishing, Inc. by David Swarts

Kawasaki Racing Team riders Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea led the one-day post-race official WorldSBK test session at Motorland Aragon on their Ninja ZX-10RR machines, setting strong lap times on race tires in almost perfect weather and track conditions.

After the windy and slightly cool conditions that characterized race weekend itself, the track conditions for testing, over all eight available hours, were close to ideal. The KRT riders and crews were able to complete their planned work, despite both riders still suffering the effects of sickness and fatigue and the exertions of a full race weekend just gone.

Sykes set a near track best of 1’49.368 as part of a total of 70 laps while Saturday race winner Rea put in a 1’49.388, despite feeling in worse physical shape than yesterday.

The riders had their own areas of machine setting and development to work on, with Sykes finding a happy window to work in with his chassis and suspension settings. These allowed him to do fast laps on race tyres and still maintain a strong pace over long distance.

Rea did fewer laps than he may have done in a normal test, simply because of his cold symptoms, but still got through almost all his planned test items and comparisons in 42 laps.

Now the team will head to another test, at the returning WorldSBK circuit of Portimao in Portugal, on 17 and 18 April, before the championship heads to the fourth round at Motorland Aragon between 28 and 30 April.

FIM Superbike World Championship Test

Best Lap Times (All on Pirelli tires):

1. Tom Sykes, UK (Kaw ZX-10RR), 1:49.368

2. Jonathan Rea, UK (Kaw ZX-10RR), 1:49.388

3. Chaz Davies, UK (Duc Panigale R), 1:49.536

4. Michael van der Mark, Netherlands (Yam YZF-R1), 1:50.074

5. Eugene Laverty, Ireland (Apr RSV4 RF), 1:50.306

6. Alex Lowes, UK (Yam YZF-R1), 1:50.438

7. Stefan Bradl, Germany (Hon CBR1000RR SP2), 1:50.685

8. Jordi Torres, Spain (BMW S1000RR), 1:50.708

9. Nicky Hayden, USA (Hon CBR1000RR SP2), 1:50.837

10. Xavi Fores, Spain (Duc Panigale R), 1:50.884

11. Marco Melandri, Italy (Duc Panigale R), 1:50.886, crash

12. Leandro Mercado, Argentina (Apr RSV4 RF), 1:50.978

13. Leon Camier, UK (MV Agusta F4 RC), 1:51.047

14. Roman Ramos, Spain (Kaw ZX-10R), 1:51.267

15. Randy Krummenacher, Switzerland (Kaw ZX-10R), 1:51.403

16. Markus Reiterberger, Germany (BMW S1000RR), 1:51.596

17. Alex De Angelis, San Marino (Kaw ZX-10R), 1:52.317

18. Ayrton Badovini, Italy (Kaw ZX-10R), 1:52.748

19. Jeremy Guarnoni, France (Kaw ZX-10R), 1:53.475