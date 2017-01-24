Rea, Sykes Go 1-2 On Opening Day of 2017 Testing

Dorna Communications

Reigning world champion Jonathan Rea finished the first day on track for 2017 on top, with a lap time of 1.40.162. Clear blue skies greeted riders, and once the track heated up it was perfect conditions for January testing.

Eight MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship teams took to the track as the top 11 were covered by two seconds. There were many talking points surrounding the opening day of action, as the times continued to tumble and many updates took to the track.

Kawasaki Racing Team picked up where they left off at Jerez back in November, with Jonathan Rea continuing his search for more power as well as undergoing race simulations aboard the ZX-10RR. Teammate Tom Sykes is continuing to make changes to his Ninja’s core set-up, as he makes way for the technical updates 2017 is bringing to the series; on top of changing his riding style to suit. The pair ended day one split by just 0.260, never falling outside of the top three.

Following a fairly calm start to their preseason Aruba.it Racing- Ducati have had a busy test in southern Spain, now running both Panigale R’s with the 2017 configuration. However this didn’t slow down Chaz Davies, who spent the majority of the day in the top three. First rider out of the box this morning, Davies clocked a time of 1.40.784 by the end of the proceedings. Whilst returning team-mate Marco Melandri (1.40.812) was able to sit in a top five position as he looks to making a welcomed return to the WorldSBK series.

Xavi Fores (BARNI Racing Team) had his first taste of track time since the final round in Qatar, concentrating on getting some kilometres in aboard the Panigale R. The Spaniard had an impressive opening day, ending with a lap time of 1.41.396 in sixth position.

Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team were able to make some solid steps as they received the full 2017 R1; updates to the Yamaha mean both riders are beginning to feel more comfortable aboard their machines. Alex Lowes (1.41.058) is heading into his second year with the bike and is feeling happier with his riding position; constant improvements with the team saw him end the day in the top five. New recruit Michael van der Mark put in solid lap times to see him finish in the top ten; his best being a 1.41.908 as he continues to adjust his riding style according to the R1.

Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team) ended the test in eighth position with a time of 1.41.619, riding the 2016 spec BMW, with some new parts brought in for the test. German Markus Reiterberger (Althea BMW Racing Team) spent day one undergoing a back-to-back comparison with the parts received on his S 1000 RR, finishing 13th overall.

Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) had a strong first day of 2017, as the Italian ended the day in the top seven aboard his freshly unveiled Aprilia RSV4 RF, whilst team-mate Eugene Laverty was just four positions back in 11th and were both lapping under two seconds off the fastest time of the day.

Honda World Superbike Team have a lot of learning to do, getting chance to test their CBR1000RR machine for the first time. Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl spent the day putting in over a combined total of over 73 laps, gradually creeping up the timing screens. The duo ended the day both in the top 12, a solid start to their 2017 campaign on a totally fresh machine.

Randy Krummenacher (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) began to make steps on the newly built ZX-10R, ending his day 2.585s off Rea’s top time. But with the first goal being a points scoring finish for the 2017 season, the World Supersport graduate will continue to make steps throughout the pre-season testing.

There were also FIM Supersport World Championship riders present on track at Circuito de Jerez; GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team, Orelac Racing VerdNatura and CIA Landlord Insurance Honda. Zulfhami Khairuddin (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) was the top rider for day one.

Full list of times below:

WorldSBK

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team): 1.40.162

Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team): 1.40.422

Chaz Davies (Aruba It.Racing- Ducati): 1.40.784

Marco Melandri (Aruba It.Racing- Ducati): 1.40.812

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official Team): 1.41.058

Xavi Forés (Barni Racing): 1.41.396

Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia Team): 1.41.416

Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing): 1.41.619

Nicky Hayden (Honda World Superbike Team): 1.41.830

Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Team): 1.41.908

Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia Team): 1.42.142

Stefan Bradl (Honda World Superbike Team):1.42.255

Markus Reiterberger (Althea BMW Racing):1.42.530

World Supersport

Zulfhami Khairuddin (Orelac Racing VerdNatura): 1.45.658

Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda):1.46.182

Nacho Calero (Orelac Racing VerdNatura):1.46.345

Robin Mulhauser (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda): 1.46.479

Kyle Ryde (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing): 1.46.729

Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda):1.47.107

European STK000

Marco Faccani (Althea BMW Racing Team): 1.43.769

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing-Junior Team):1.44.023

Mike Jones (Aruba.it Racing-Junior Team): 1.44.211

Julian Puffe (Althea MF 84): 1.46.932