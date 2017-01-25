Rea Reigns As Two-Day Jerez Test Closes

Dorna Communications

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Jerez test has come to an end in Southern Spain, ending with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) on top as the 27 riders out on track continue to make steps towards 2017.

Reigning world champion Rea continues with his strong preseason form aboard the Kawasaki ZX-10RR and despite a crash at the mid-point through the day, was able to lead the way with a lap time of 1.39.809s. Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) had one final push at the end of day two, to boost himself into third position overall, 0.410 behind his teammate.

Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) stunned under the Spanish sun today, impressive not only with the length of time spent on track – producing over 70 laps – but setting a time only 0.111s off Rea’s. Thought to be testing with Pirelli’s qualifying tyre, his lap time of 1.39.920 is a clear indication of the pace the Aprilia RSV4 RF has heading into the new season. Meanwhile, team-mate Eugene Laverty continues to work on set-up on the brand new machine and ended the day in the top 14; the Irishman set a lap time of 1.41.886 despite being involved in a collision with Randy Krummenacher.

STUNNING @lorysava32 first of the Timing at the moment on board of the new @SMRWorldSBK ! ✊ - More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/xN7DRJ7u7S — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) January 25, 2017

Italian Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finished the first test of 2017 in fourth position overall, after leading the way at lunch time. Most notably Melandri finished ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing –Ducati), as they continue to test the 2017 updates to the Panigale R. Both riders were just 0.5s off the top of the time sheets as they completed the top five with the Italian machine.

Rolling out the brand new Fireblade for its second day on track, Nicky Hayden (Honda World Superbike Team) was able to put in a solid run of 67 laps on his second day despite continuing to suffer with his knee injury. Improving on his day one time, the Kentucky Kid’s 1.40.548 put him in the top six in Andalucia. Stefan Bradl (Honda World Superbike Team) wasn’t far behind, also improving on his day one time – with 1.40.854 – to put him in ninth. The German continues to adjust to the switch from MotoGP™, whilst developing and understanding the 2017 CBR1000RR SP.

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) continues to improve and develop his YZF R1 throughout the preseason regime, putting in 83 laps on day two and the Brit was also able to improve on his time set on day one by 0.458s – with a time of 1.40.600. New team-mate Michael van der Mark secured a spot in the top ten at a circuit the Dutchman has enjoyed success at in the past. His lap time of 1.41.450 was an improvement on his time set from the first day.

BARNI Racing Team’s lone recruit Xavi Fores continues to develop and improve his pace aboard the Panigale R, ending the day in eighth and under a second behind Rea’s time. Rookie to the class, Randy Krummenacher (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) had a challenging second day at Circuito de Jerez. Crashing with just two hours of the day remaining, the Swiss rider suffered for the afternoon but will still able to improve on his time set in the opening day in Spain.

Markus Reiterberger (Althea BMW Racing Team) may have finished down in 12th position, however the German is continuing to make progress aboard the S 1000 RR. Improving on his time set yesterday by almost a second, it’s clear big steps are being made. Team-mate Jordi Torres had a more difficult day, as the Spaniard suffered a crash in the morning as he high sided at turn three. The Spaniard suffered with an injury to his right arm and was forced to sit out for the remainder of the test.

World Supersport teams didn’t miss the chance to test their machines ahead of the season opener in Phillip Island, as three teams took to the track for the second and final day. Zulfhami Khairudin (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) continued with his competitive pace, and the Malaysian rider ended the test on top – setting a final time of 1.44.410. Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) made a massive improvement on day two as he begins to alter his riding style to suit the Honda, he ended in second position, just ahead of his team-mate Robin Mulhauser. Spaniard Nacho Calero took fourth spot overall in the test, ahead of Kyle Ryde (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) as he begins to understand his new team and ZX-6R. Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) rounded out the WorldSSP riders, taking over two seconds off his initial time.

European Superstock 1000 teams were also out on track at Jerez; with both Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team, Althea BMW Racing Team and Althea MF84 putting in laps today. Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.ir Racing – Junior Team) set the president on the final day – with a time of 1.43.343 - improving on his time from day one. As well as this he was ahead of his team-mate, Mike Jones who was second in the class. Marco Faccani (Althea BMW Racing Team) ended the test in third, ahead of Julian Puffe (Althea MF84) in fourth.

Full times below:

WorldSBK

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team): 1.39.809

Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia Team): 1.39.920

Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team): 1.40.219

Marco Melandri (Aruba It.Racing- Ducati): 1.40.313

Chaz Davies (Aruba It.Racing- Ducati): 1.40.324

Nicky Hayden (Honda World Superbike Team): 1.40.548

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official Team): 1.40.600

Xavi Forés (Barni Racing): 1.40.738

Stefan Bradl (Honda World Superbike Team):1.40.854

Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Team): 1.41.450

Randy Krummenacher (Puccetti Kawasaki Racing):1.41.566

Markus Reiterberger (Althea BMW Racing):1.41.578

Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing): 1.41.619

Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia Team): 1.41.886

World Supersport

Zulfhami Khairuddin (Orelac Racing VerdNatura): 1.44.410

Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda):1.45.199

Robin Mulhauser (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda): 1.44.410

Nacho Calero (Orelac Racing VerdNatura):1.45.507

Kyle Ryde (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing): 1.45.625

Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda):1.45.852

Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha): Sin tiempo registrado

Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha): Sin tiempo registrado

European STK000

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing-Junior Team):1.43.343

Mike Jones (Aruba.it Racing-Junior Team): 1.43.670

Marco Faccani (Althea BMW Racing Team): 1.43.769

Julian Puffe (Althea MF 84): 1.46.176