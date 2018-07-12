

WorldSBK Communications



As talk continues to surround MotoGP™ rider Dani Pedrosa’s future in the paddock, reigning MOTUL FIM Superbike World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) has been quoted in the Italian media saying he would love to see talents such as Pedrosa or Andrea Iannone make the step into WorldSBK.



With the future for Pedrosa unclear, there is always talk of making that difficult step over to the world’s fastest production based motorcycle series, and it’s something Rea thinks could show the level of skill already found in WorldSBK.



Explaining his thoughts, Italian website Motociclismo.it have quoted him to have said: "It would be great if a rider like Pedrosa or Iannone came into World Superbike. It would be nice to have a great rider here, to tell the truth it could give the whole category a lot of prestige.”



Continuing to explain his reasoning, Rea says: “So people will also realize how fast the SBK® riders are: Laverty, Davies, Sykes, me ... we are all very fast. MotoGP™ can be considered the Formula 1 of motorcycles, and we at SBK will always be second in terms of visibility to the highest class of the World Championship.”