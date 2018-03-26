PJ Jacobsen Makes Great Strides in Round 2

WorldSBK Press Office

Taking a top ten finish in Race 2 around Chang International Circuit, PJ Jacobsen (TripleM Honda World Superbike Team) is continuing to make some big steps forward as he takes on the challenge of the new team for 2018.

Getting involved in some stunning battles in the MOTUL Thai Round, Jacobsen was able to secure a top ten in the intense Asian heat, as he begins to adjust his riding style back towards the Superbike mode.

With a big fight on his hands in the 20-lap thriller, Jacobsen noted how close he was to the race winner in the second round. Jacobsen explained, “In Philip Island we were one minute and 15 seconds behind the leaders and here were 20 seconds. We made a huge step with the electronics and with how the team is working – I’m very happy. It’s been a huge step forward and now were just going forward and getting better.

“I think I still need to get back into the SBK mode. For example I’m still riding with the 600 lean angle, but also the bike and the Marelli and the chassis but it’s going good so far. I wish we had a race three here, I’m ready for it and ready to make another step with the bike.”