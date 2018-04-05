Nicky Hayden Memorial in Misano

Español
Instagram @Nicky_Hayden

A memorial garden will be created in Misano, Italy as the one year anniversary of Nicky Hayden's passing approaches.


As it approaches one year since the tragic death of Nicky Hayden, the Council of Misano are putting plans into place for an installation of a memorial garden for the American, in the area of the accident.
The memorial will be positioned on the corner of the streets of via Ca’ Raffaelli e via Tavoleto, and will be built and supported one of Hayden’s friends Denis Pazzaglini who was a former mechanic when he was riding for Repsol Honda in MotoGP™. With the land given for free by the Misano Council, the work will commence this week, with the finish date and opening planned for the anniversary of his passing – 22nd May.
 

 

Miles W/ the Mayor of Misano @denispazzaglini

A post shared by Nicky Hayden (@nicky_hayden) on


Mayor Stefano Giannini explains: "The installation will take the name of ‘Giardino Nicky Hayden’. The Council of Misano immediately decided to accept the request received from Nicky's friends. The young American rider had found a point of reference in Misano and Denis Pazzaglini, a mechanic at the time when Hayden was involved in MotoGP, soon turned into a close friend. Fate kept the two men together up to a few hours before the tragic accident, and to be together to ride on the roads of Misano.”

