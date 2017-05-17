Nicky Hayden, In critical condition After being hit by a car while training

MARCA

Nicky Hayden, rider of the Red Bull Honda Team in the World Superbike Championship, is currently in critical condition after being hit by a Renault whilst training on his bicycle in the Italian locality of Riccione-Tavoleto.

According to Riminitoday.it, the vehicle made contact with Hayden, causing him to be launched against the windshield and thereafter, roll onto the asphalt. Moments later, another vehicle and an ambulance arrived at the scene to aid the 36 year-old rider. Hayden was stabilized and transported to the nearest hospital under maximum critical conditions.

After being stabilized on site, the American was transferred to a nearby clinic in Rimini. Hayden's condition remains a prognosis as a result of post traumatic brain injuries.

More updates will come as soon as they are announced.