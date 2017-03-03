MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship gains another valuable partner for 2017

WORLDSBK

Fantic and Dorna WSBK Organization are thrilled to announce Fantic as their 2017 Technical Partner, taking the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship into a new phase of technology.

Global distributor of their stunning masterpieces of mountain biking, Fantic are dedicated to providing excellence in their products, mirroring the essence of the WorldSBK series. Combining Italian style and German technology, the company creates mountain bikes which ooze style and practicality.

The Italian manufacturer will provide Dorna Sports with their prestigious Fat Sport bikes at each of the nine European rounds of the 2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. As the official paddock bikes of Dorna Staff, they will also be on display around the much respected paddock, and with a built-in motor they will be a notable asset to the WorldSBK series.

"It’s our pleasure to have started this collaboration with Dorna WSBK Organization, supplying them with our Fat Sport power assisted bike throughout the World Superbike season," said Francesco Scomparin, Sales Director of Fantic Motor. "We are aware of how important it is to move freely and quickly through the paddock, and our bikes will assist with this. Our sporting e-bikes match these requirements, in addition to being a very eco-friendly means of transport and innovative energy with the movement of 2 wheels."

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director: “With Fantic Motor now a key partner and asset to the WorldSBK Championship, it will help to bring innovative projects into the series. In such a busy and hectic environment such as the WorldSBK paddock, their support will enable us to have environmentally friendly, high quality and dependable transport for World Superbike representatives at each European Round. In order for us to have a successful and smooth running of the World Championship, partnerships with companies such as Fantic are invaluable.”