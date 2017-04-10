Markus Reiterberger Forced Out Of Action By Lingering Injury

DORNA COMMUNICATIONS

It is with great regret that the Althea BMW Racing Team announces that Markus Reiterberger has decided to leave the WorldSBK Championship.

In an atmosphere of complete collaboration, it was Reiterberger himself who came to this important decision due to the fact that unfortunately, after his accident last year, he never fully recovered. Since sustaining two fractures to the T10 and T12 vertebrae during last year’s Misano race, the young German rider has unfortunately struggled to return to the same levels as before the accident, both physically-speaking and in terms of his performance on track. A real pity for Markus and for the team, considering the positive collaborative spirit that has always characterized their relationship.

The promising young motorcycle racer has therefore elected to take a break, with immediate effect. Markus will therefore not be present at the next SBK round, taking place in The Netherlands, and will instead invest some time so that he can fully recuperate and better manage his future and career as a professional rider.

Markus will be replaced by Raffaele de Rosa as of the next race weekend at Assen (NL).

Markus Reiterberger:

"After serious consideration, I have decided to step away from participating in WorldSBK. We made a strong start last season but then couldn´t keep up the good results. I have therefore opted to refocus on making a complete recovery and on my racing career. I am very thankful for the experience in WorldSBK with Althea BMW Racing Team and I am now very much looking forward to new challenges. I feel the need to thank my sponsors for having allowed me to take part in the world championship, BMW Motorrad for their trust and passion, and my appreciation also goes out to the whole Althea BMW Racing Team crew for their work. I was very much encouraged by the positive reception from my friends, family and fans – I am very thankful for that. It was always my dream to participate in WorldSBK and with the experience I’ve gained, I will work very hard to return to the championship.”