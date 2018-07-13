Leon Camier Fractures Vertebrae



WorldSBK Communications

Set for a busy summer break as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship begins their 10 weeks off, Leon Camier (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) has been forced to take a step back following a crash in Suzuka 8 hour testing this week.



Preparing to compete in the prestigious Japanese event for the factory Honda team, the British rider went straight to Japan for the test from Misano, but is now unable to compete in the race after a crash saw him fracture his C5 Vertebrae.

This is the second time in 2018 Camier has been brought down by a crash, as a collision with Jordi Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) at MotorLand Aragon forced him to sit out of two rounds. He will now focus on returning to full health in time for the Official Portimao test from 23rd – 24th August, and the 10th round of the season in Portugal from 14th – 16th September.