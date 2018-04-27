Leon Camier Focused on WorldSBK Return



WorldSBK Press Office

Continuing to recover from his crash at MotorLand Aragon, Leon Camier (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) is preparing for a quick return as he updates fans on his recovery.



The British rider suffered a crash in race one of the Pirelli Aragon Round, coming down at turn 11 on the second lap on Saturday. Returning home on the Sunday evening, he has been focusing on recovering in the best way and was forced to sit out of the MOTUL Dutch Round last weekend.



Camier explains he is starting to see improvements just over one week after the collision with Jordi Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia): “I am definitely feeling a lot better day by day, it’s a long process to say the least but hoping to be back pretty soon. I’m hoping Imola, the doctors aren’t quite so sure but we’ll see! I’ll be having some scans to see how everything is healing back together.”



Keeping a positive mindset is key for making a recovery, and Camier certainly has the right team around him: “I feel very lucky to come away from it as unscathed as I have, I will need more time but we will keep working. I have a good team around me of doctors and physios, so it’s going as good as can be expected.”

Setting a clear goal to get back on his Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 soon, the British rider looks forward to getting back and working with his new team: “Hopefully I can come back as soon as possible and get some good results for myself and the team. That’s the plan, we will see nearer the time and I’m working as hard as I can to come back. Fingers crossed, we’ll see.”