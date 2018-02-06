Laguna Seca Undergoes Winter improvements

Hosting the eigth round of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the iconic Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca has had some upgrades throughout the winter as they prepare for the season ahead and the US WorldSBK Round.

Following a facility improvement plan which began in 2017, the circuit have been upgrading parts of the overall circuit facility which will benefit the thousands of fans who will flock to California to see the WorldSBK stars including PJ Jacobsen (TripleM Honda WorldSBK Team) and Jake Gagne (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team). These updates include: drainage, car parks, toilet facilities both inside and outside of the camping areas, food outlets.

As we move closer to the much anticipated US Round, the updates will continue as a new start/finish bridge will be constructed over the adrenaline fueled straight which see’s WorldSBK riders storm down before hitting over 150mph as they begin to break for turn two. On top of this there will be improvements to the permanent paddock buildings, and the corner marshal stations.

“With the County’s oversight and encouragement, there has never been such intense progress and planning in infrastructure for this facility than what is occurring now,” commented Michael Smith, interim CEO of SCRAMP. “While much of it has been made to ‘unseen’ areas, track renters, series organizers and visitors will immediately begin seeing noticeable improvements in their overall experience. We are building for the future to ensure Laguna Seca prospers in Monterey County for generations to come.”