ItalianWorldSBK By The Numbers

With the Italian MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship round just around the corner, keep up with all the facts and stats from the historic circuit below:

500 – Last year Great Britain became the first country with more than 500 podium finishes in Race 1. Their tally now is 560.

236 – Tom Sykes racked up 236 points in Imola, a record for this track. His teammate Rea is next up at 222.

219 & 220 - Race 2 in Imola will be Tom Sykes’ 220th start in WorldSBK, the 190th for Kawasaki. No other rider in WorldSBK history raced so much with a single manufacturer (Haga follows at 181 races for Yamaha). In Race 1 he will equal Carl Fogarty’s number of starts, 219, for the fifth all-time place (all-time record Troy Corser: 377 starts).

201 – Jonathan Rea’s next race will be his 201st: he will enter the top-10 all-time list, equaling the starts of double World Champion James Toseland.

Before Race 1 in Imola 2015 started, @jonathanrea was focused... after the Race he was celebrating it! 🏁 Full Race:https://t.co/alFfbFVYxn pic.twitter.com/c55XFoBaIa — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 11, 2017

94 – If Jonathan Rea leads for more than six laps in the upcoming weekend, he will be the first rider to have led more than 100 laps at this track.

23 – 23 wins out of 27 in Imola came from the front row of the starting grid, 85% of the total. This value will be put to the test with the new regulations for Race 2.

12 – So far Imola had twelve different pole sitters out of 14 race weekends. The only rider who scored more than one pole is Tom Sykes, with three.

12 – The last 12 races in Imola were always won from the front row of the grid: the string began in 2011, Race 1.

9 – Tom Sykes holds the record for podium finishes at Imola, 9: he is in the best position to be the first one who hits 10, with his team-mate Rea just behind at 8.

9 – Carlos Checa is the rider who won the race here from the lowest grid spot: he recorded the double in 2010 starting from 9th in both races.

8 – Tom Sykes led no less than eight races here: he was the race leader for at least one lap from 2010 to 2013 and then in 2015 Race 1.

What do you think of this Turn? Like it or not? That was during 2016 Race 2 in #ItalianWorldSBK: https://t.co/fTxXmGPd0O pic.twitter.com/eVUQKoummJ — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 11, 2017

8 – The last eight races held here have all been won by British riders (Sykes, Rea, Davies): a stunning record for only one country in Imola, as the next best is a string of three by Spain (all by Carlos Checa) from 2011 Race 2 to 2012 Race 2.

7 - The last seven races held at Imola have been led by a single team each time. The string started in 2013 Race 2, when Sykes led all the way for Kawasaki; in 2014 Jonathan Rea led both races from lights to flag for Honda; in 2015 the only leaders were the Kawasaki riders Rea and Sykes; last year the only bike hitting the front every time around was Chaz Davies’ Ducati.

6 – Six years ago Tom Sykes recorded his maiden career pole at Imola: 38 more followed, to make him the second all-time rider behind Troy Corser (43).

6 – Tom Sykes holds the record for the highest number of front row starts here: he has started from the front six times in Imola.

5 – Is the highest number of wins at Imola, shared by Carlos Checa and Jonathan Rea.

4 – Pole has been decided by less than one tenth of a second around Imola four times in total: the last time was in 2015, when Davide Giugliano and Tom Sykes were separated by 0.084 seconds.

3 – Only three riders currently on the entry list have ever led a WorldSBK race at Imola; Tom Sykes (8 times), Jonathan Rea (6 times) and Chaz Davies, who led all the laps in both races last year.

3 – The last three races run here were led only by one rider: Rea was the sole leader in the second 2015 Race, while Davies led both races from lights to flag last year.

1 – Jonathan Rea is the only rider able to score four consecutive wins at Imola, with a double in 2014 and 2015 for two different manufacturers: Honda and Kawasaki. He was also able to break Carlos Checa’s dominance in the 2010-2012 period, winning Race 1, 2011: all the other five races in those years went to the Spaniard.

1 – Only one country was represented on the podium last year: with Davies, Rea and Sykes, there was an all-British podium twice.

0.021 seconds – This is the smallest margin for a win in Imola: it was recorded in the 2nd 2001 Race, between Regis Laconi –at his maiden win and podium appearance- and Ruben Xaus. Xaus took revenge two years later, winning over Laconi with the largest margin ever recorded here: 12.038 seconds (Race 2).

Manufacturer Ups And Downs

Aprilia's only win at Imola came with their previous model - the twin-cylinder RSV1000 - back in 2001’s Race 2. Since then, ten more podiums followed: the last ones were three 3rd places in the second Races held here from 2013 to 2015. Last year the best result for Aprilia was recorded by Lorenzo Savadori, with an 8th in Race 1.

BMW scored their two podium finishes at Imola in 2012, with Leon Haslam third in both races. Last year their best results were recorded by Jordi Torres: 4th in Race 1 and 7th in Race 2.

Last year Ducati strengthened their record of WorldSBK wins at Imola as Davies recorded the double, taking the toal wins to 15. This is more than their rivals combined (Honda 7, Kawasaki 4, Aprilia 1). Ducati set pole here in the last two Rounds: no manufacturer so far has been able to record three straight poles at this track.

Honda is the second most successful team at Imola with seven wins, the last three picked up by Rea in 2011 Race 1 and a double in 2014. Last year their best results were a 7th by Van der Mark in Race 1 and an 8th by Nicky Hayden in Race 2.

Last year Kawasaki had to surrender to Chaz Davies’ dominance: both their works riders, Rea and Sykes, finished in this order behind Davies twice. Two years ago Kawasaki dominated: they secured a double 1-2 finish with Rea and Sykes. The pair ran 1-2 for the full length of the two races and were also 1-2 also in the fastest laps rankings twice. They add to those two wins, a double by Sykes in 2013. Kawasaki have scored 13 podiums so far here: all of them with their current pair of works riders - from 2012 onwards.

Up to last year MV Agusta had been very unlucky in Imola, with no points out of seven race entries. They fought back in style, with a 6th and a 5th by Leon Camier.

Three podiums have been secured for Yamaha on the Italian track. They were all third places, scored in the only 2005 race by Noriyuki Haga, in the first 2006 one by Andrew Pitt and in 2010 Race 2 by Cal Crutchlow. Last year they were hampered by Sylvain Guintoli’s injury in practice and their only works rider was Alex Lowes, who finished 11th and 6th.