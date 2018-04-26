Imola Extends WorldSBK Contract with DORNA



WorldSBK Press Office



Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will continue to visit the circuit until 2020, following the signing of a new contract.



Extending the current deal with the Italian track, the WorldSBK championship has brought its sensational racing action to Imola since 2001 – missing out on only two years of action from 2007-2008. One of the most popular events on the calendar, the 4.9km circuit is steeped in history and will continue to attract thousands of fans to Northern Italy for WorldSBK action.

Uberto Selvatico Estense, Formula Imola's Chairman: “WorldSBK is the leading event in Imola's calendar since 2009. It’s a race full of pure passion which was born near the Santerno river and belongs in our heritage. We are proud to be considered by Dorna as one of the best and most reliable partners and to continue this fantastic adventure. Our plan is to increase our awareness in the hearts of motorsport's supporters, in order to attract more people every year to Imola's motor valley”.

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director adds: “Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola is a circuit which is embedded in WorldSBK history, and is one of the most popular events on the calendar. To be returning to the iconic circuit until 2020 is fantastic news for the series, as we visit a circuit that is continuously improving their facilities to host our paddock.”

Stefano Pacchioli, WorldSBK Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer adds: “The signing of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola extension confirms the importance for WorldSBK within the Italian market, and the country itself. We are sure that the PATA Italian Round will give Italian fans, sponsors and Media a guaranteed event full of our Pure Motorsport heritage.