DutchWorldSBK By The Numbers: Rea Readies for 200

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship heads to the iconic circuit of the TT Circuit Assen in The Netherlands, which has produced some stunning racing in the past.

50 – Assen is second only to Phillip Island for WorldSBK races run - 53 to 50.

26 – British riders have won more than a half of the races run in Assen: 26 out of 50.

19 - No less than 19 different riders have won a WorldSBK race at Assen. Two of them are World Champions past and present of the 2017 field: Rea and Sykes. Interestingly, former double World Champion Troy Corser is not among the aforementioned 19, despite having run 30 races here and finishing on the podium 7 times.

12 – Carl Fogarty recorded the record at Assen for most races won at the same venue: the Brit won 12 times out of 16.

8 – Carl Fogarty won 8 straight races here: each one from 1993 to 1996. Jonathan Rea is following in the path of his compatriot, having won the last 5 held here.

6 – Kawasaki can become the first manufacturer with 6 straight poles in Assen. At the moment they share their string of five with Ducati (1992-1996).

4 – Tom Sykes holds the record for Assen poles: 4. Troy Corser (1995, 1999, 2006) and Frankie Chili (1998, 2003, 2004) are his nearest rivals.

2 – Only two riders managed to record their maiden win in Assen: Chris Walker (2006) and Sylvain Guintoli (2012).

Jonathan Rea Set for 200th WorldSBK Race Start

Reigning World Champion Jonathan Rea will make his 200th WorldSBK start on Sunday at Assen, a fitting venue as this is the track where he recorded most wins (9) and podiums (12).

Rea has managed to climb on the podium in 94 of his 198 races and, at his most recent scoring rate, he could be able to boast a 50% podium rate. Since he joined Kawasaki back in 2015, he climbed on the podium 52 times out of 58, with an astonishing 89% rate.

In WorldSBK history, there is only one rider with more than 200 races run and a podium appearance rate higher than Rea’s, Carl Fogarty: 109 podiums out of 219 starts (49,8%).