Chaz Davies Re-Injures Collarbone



WorldSBK Communications

Following several weeks of recovery and completing a successful return to the tracks last week at the Official Portimao Test, Chaz Davies' (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) return to full fitness received a small setback this Thursday, as a crash during training at MotorLand Aragon has resulted in a small fracture in his right collarbone.

After spending the night under observation, the Welsh rider will undergo further tests in the coming days to verify whether surgery on the area will be needed. Davies had previous surgery on his right collarbone in mid-July, after an accident at the start of the summer break.

A post shared by Chaz Davies (@chazdavies7) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT



Davies and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team are hopeful that he will still be fit to take part in the upcoming Nolan Portuguese Round and be in top shape to face off the last four Rounds of the 2018 season.