Chaz Davies Fractures Collarbone



WorldSBK Communications

As riders begin their ten week summer break from MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship racing action, Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) will spend the start of his time off recovering, after he suffered a fracture to his right collarbone during training.

With riders training to be at the peak possible levels of fitness, Davies will now work to be at his strongest level when WorldSBK returns to action around Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in September for Round 10. On top of this he will have the Official WorldSBK test from 23rd – 24th August around Portimao to be ready for, but he will have plenty of time to recover.





Forced to sit out of the Race of Champions at World Ducati Week next week, Davies will be putting all his attention on getting back to full fitness.