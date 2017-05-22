WorldSBK.com (redacted by beIN SPORTS)

Following a cycling incident close to Rimini on Wednesday 17th May, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Nicky Hayden (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team).



Hayden was involved in a collision with a car whilst out training and was taken directly to a local hospital by ambulance. Following immediate treatment, the American was then taken to Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena for further treatment and possible surgery, where he spent the night with fiancée and team members beside him.



Every effort was undergone in order to provide Hayden with the best possible care, but on Monday 22nd May it was announced he had succumbed to his injuries.



2006 MotoGP™ World Champion, Nicky burst onto the world scene in 2003 just one year after he was crowned AMA Superbike Champion. Securing two podiums in his opening season, he took his debut victory in 2005 at Laguna Seca and sensationally reached his dream in 2006 as he was crowned MotoGP™ World Champion. Making the move over to the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in 2016, Nicky stood on the podium four times for Honda, one of which was his debut victory at Sepang International Circuit.



beIN SPORTS, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization wish to pass on its condolences to the family, friends and team of Nicky Hayden.