AragonWorldSBK: Manufacturer Track Records

WorldSBK Press Office

Aprilia have stood on the podium on ten occasions at MotorLand Aragon, and are second only to Kawasaki in this area. Their last podium came three years ago with Leon Haslam, who was third in Race 2. Last year the best result for Aprilia here was a seventh place by Leandro Mercado in Race 1. Aprilia have won two MotorLand Aragon races thanks to Max Biaggi, as he took the wins in the second 2011 race and the first in 2012.

BMW have won around MotorLand Aragon three times, second only to the four won by Kawasaki and Ducati. Marco Melandri won Race 2 in 2012 and Chaz Davies scored a double the following year. Last year the best result from the weekend was a sixth position by Jordi Torres in Race 1.

Ducati has Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) to thank for its MotorLand Aragon success. Davies has claimed all four Ducati wins, making the Italians the most successful manufacturer here along with Kawasaki. Davies won here for Ducati in 2015’s Race 2, scored the double in 2016, and won again in Race 2 last year. Ducati have only started from pole once here, with Davies last year.

Honda have only finished on the podium once around MotorLand Aragon, with a third place from Jonathan Rea in the first 2014 race: last year their best result was Stefan Bradl’s ninth in Race 1. The best qualifying spot for a Honda bike here is fifth, recorded by Jonathan Rea in 2014. Honda has won at 30 different tracks in their history, but MotorLand Aragon is one of the 10 tracks where they have secured a podium but are yet to win.

With four wins, Kawasaki is the most successful manufacturer at MotorLand Aragon along with Ducati. However they have an edge on podium finishes, with 15 to Aprilia’s 10 and Ducati’s 9. The main obstacle for to success at MotorLand Aragon for Kawasaki has been Chaz Davies, a Kawasaki has finished second to Davies here on no less than four occasions (Rea in 2015 Race 2, 2016 Race 1 and last year’s Race 2; Sykes in 2016 Race 2). Thanks to Tom Sykes, Kawasaki are the only manufacturer with more than one pole start here: Sykes has recorded a pole position four times at MotorLand Aragon for the Japanese manufacturer (2012 to 2014 and 2016). Since 2012, a Kawasaki has always qualified for a front row place at MotorLand Aragon.

The best result for MV Agusta at MotorLand Aragon is a 10th place recorded by Leon Camier in the first 2015 race, and last year in race 2.

In 2011 with Marco Melandri, Yamaha managed a win from pole in Race 1 and a second place in Race 2. Last year the best result for Yamaha was a fourth by Alex Lowes in Race 1.