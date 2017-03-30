AragonWorldSBK History 101

Dorna Communications

Aprilia have climbed on the podium ten times in Aragon and are second only to Kawasaki in this area: their last podium came two years ago with Leon Haslam, third in Race 2. Last year the best result for Aprilia here was an eighth place, recorded by Alex de Angelis in Race 2. Aprilia won two MotorLand Aragon races thanks to Max Biaggi: the second 2011 one and the first in 2012.

BMW are one of the three manufacturers who won three times in Aragon with Kawasaki and Ducati. Marco Melandri won Race 2 in 2012 and Chaz Davies scored the double the following year. Last year their best result over the weekend was 5th from Jordi Torres in Race 2.

Up to 2014, Ducati had struggled for results here: they had recorded only two third places out of eight races, but fortunes changed with the arrival of Chaz Davies, who was able to climb on the podium four times, winning three races in the last two weekends held here. Davies won Race 2 in 2015 and recorded the double last year. Despite Davies’ success, Ducati are yet to start from pole here: their best grid spot is a second place in the 2015 weekend (Davies).

Honda finished on the podium here only once at Aragon, with a third from Jonathan Rea in the first 2014 race: last year their best result was a sixth from Nicky Hayden in Race 1. The best qualifying spot for a Honda bike here is a fifth, recorded by Jonathan Rea in 2014.

With four podium places last year, Kawasaki became the manufacturer with the most podiums at this track, 12 to Aprilia’s 10. Kawasaki won three times here: a double 1-2 finish at MotorLand in 2014 (Sykes-Baz), while two years ago they won the first Race (Rea). In both last year’s races the two works Kawasaki’s finished in 2nd and 3rd behind Chaz Davies. In the last three races held here, a works Kawasaki always finished second to Davies in the races (Rea-Rea-Sykes).

Thanks to Tom Sykes, Kawasaki is the only manufacturer with more than one pole start here: Sykes recorded pole four times at Aragon for the Japanese manufacturer (2012 to 2014 and last year). Since 2012 there has always been a Kawasaki on the front row of the starting grid at Aragon.

In 2011, with Marco Melandri, Yamaha managed a win from pole in Race 1 and a second place in Race 2. Last year they returned to this track after an absence of four years and their best result was an eighth by Alex Lowes in Race 1.

MV Agusta scored points here two years ago with a 10th and a 15th from Leon Camier. Last year their best result was a 16th in Race 2.

By The Numbers:

700 - Last year the World Superbike Championship celebrated its 700th Race in Aragon (Race 2).

187 – Chaz Davies is the most prolific rider in Aragon, with 187 points scored. His nearest competitor is Marco Melandri at 138.

167 – Last year Tom Sykes set the new track record for pole position, averaging 167,107 kph (1'49.374).

44 – In 2011 Aragon became the fifth Spanish track in the history of the WorldSBK Championship, and the 44th overall.

10 – The best climb from grid position to race position at Aragon was recorded by Maxime Berger in the first 2012 race: started 20th, he finished 10th, recovering 10 places.

5 – The win in Aragon has always come from a rider in the first five grid spots.

4 – The last four races held here featured only British riders on the podium.

3 - Only three riders have started from pole here: Marco Melandri in 2011, Tom Sykes from 2012 to 2014 and in 2016, and Leon Haslam (2015).

3 – Only three wins out of twelve came from pole in MotorLand: the first 2011 Race (Melandri) and the double from Sykes in 2014.

3x3 – The record for wins by manufacturer here is shared between Kawasaki, Ducati and BMW, with three each.

2 - In the first two rounds of WorldSBK at MotorLand there were only two winners, both were Italians: Marco Melandri and Max Biaggi shared the honors in 2011 and 2012. Since 2013 this has become a "British track”: all the winners (Davies, Sykes, Rea) have been British.

1 - Carlos Checa is the only Spanish rider who has topped the charts at Aragon: he recorded the fastest race lap in the very first race held here in 2011.

1 – Only Chaz Davies was able to nail three straight wins at this track, a string which can be improved this year.