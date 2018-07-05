

WorldSBK Communications

At the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Alessandro Andreozzi will become the third rider to pick up the Yamaha YZF-R1 for the Guandalini Racing team this season. Following the departure of Ondrej Jezek post-Brno, Karel Hanika signed on for the Italian team at Laguna Seca, picking up points in both races, but an injury will keep the Czech rider off the track in Rimini.



Andreozzi is no stranger to the team: he joined Guandalini Racing last season for the last four rounds of 2017, picking up fourteen points across eight races. The Italian also ran full-time in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in 2014 for Team Pedercini Racing, with a ninth place his best result. Most recently, Andreozzi was a wildcard at the Aragon Round in the European Superstock 1000 Championship, crossing the line in sixth place.

Andreozzi will be the fifth home rider on the WorldSBK grid this weekend, joining Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team), Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) and Niccolò Canepa (Yamaha Motor Europe).