Althea BMW moves on from Australia to Thailand

Having made a positive start to their 2017 WorldSBK campaign in Australia, the Althea BMW Racing Team is now in Thailand, ready for second Round of the season.

At the Australian track of Phillip Island, Jordi Torres concluded the opening race of the year in seventh position, while his team-mate Markus Reiterberger crossed the line twelfth and thirteenth.



Now, in the torrid Thai heat, the two Althea BMW riders will try to improve on their performance, having achieved a best result of fifth (Markus) and eighth (Jordi) at the Buriram track in the 2016 edition.



The Thai track is located in the north-east of the country, roughly 400 km from capital Bangkok. Inaugurated in 2014, the circuit has hosted the Superbikes since 2015.

Jordi Torres: “Chang is, in theory, a track that should be a little less complicated for us, With the information we collected there last season, I hope we are able to complete two good races. I like the track and am feeling confident, though it’s never easy to deal with the heat and humidity of Thailand.”

​

Markus Reiterberger: “I look forward to the Thai weekend, as I really enjoyed riding at the track last season. I hope we can come up with a good set-up for the bike, one that suits my style and the hard braking. It could be a good weekend if we can build on what we learned at Phillip Island during the tests and races.”