USA, Canada and Mexico Confirm Joint 2026 World Cup Bid

The United States, Canada and Mexico have confirmed they are launching a joint-bid to host the first 48-team World Cup in 2026.

FIFA announced the decision to expand international football's premier competition by 16 sides last January, and the North American trio became the first countries to make their interest in hosting the event official at a media conference in New York on Monday.

WC26 proposal: 60 games in USA, 10 each in Mexico and Canada. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) April 10, 2017

CONCACAF is in line to receive six qualification spots for the expanded World Cup, meaning only three automatic places would remain available if the US, Canada and Mexico are succesful. The qualification proposals are set to be ratified in May.

The US has co-hosted the Gold Cup with Mexico in 1993 and 2003, while the most recent edition saw Canada share responsibilities with their neighbours to the south.

The World Cup has taken place in Mexico twice - in 1970 and 1986 - while the US was the venue for the 1994 edition.