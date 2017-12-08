Español
Peru Striker Paolo Guerrero To Miss World Cup Due To One-Year Doping Ban

The 33-year-old tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the World Cup after being given a one-year ban by FIFA for failing a doping test.

The 33-year-old tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine after a qualifier against Argentina on October 5 and was suspended for an initial 30-day period, which kept him out of his country's play-off victory over New Zealand.

FIFA has now announced he will serve a year-long ban backdated to the start of his provisional suspension, handed down on November 3, meaning he will not be available for the World Cup finals in Russia, which start next June.

Guerrero, who plays for Flamengo, scored five goals in qualifying to help his side secure fifth place.

The former Bayern Munich forward's legal team reportedly denied he had willingly taken any prohibited substance after his initial sanction was announced.

