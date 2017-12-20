Español
On Demand
World Cup
Reuters

Guerrero Eligible For World Cup After FIFA Reduces Ban

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero's one-year ban for a failed drug test has been reduced to six months.

beIN SPORTS USA

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero has had his one-year ban for a failed drugs test reduced to six months by FIFA, making him eligible to play at the World Cup.

From FIFA's  official statement
"On 20 December 2017, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by the Peruvian international player Paolo Guerrero."

"The FIFA Appeal Committee after taking into account all the circumstances of the case, in particular the degree of fault of the player, considered a six-month period of ineligibility to be a proportionate sanction."

The 33-year-old tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine after a CONMEBOL qualifier against Argentina on October 5 and was handed a backdated one-year suspension.  Guerrero and his lawyers contended that the  failed drug test was the result of contaminated tea the striker was drinking to help ease flu symptoms.

 

fifa Conmebol FIFA World Cup Peru News
Previous Riquelme: Everything Depends On Messi
Read
Riquelme: Everything Depends On Messi
Next