OMNISPORT

Scotland's dreams of a first World Cup appearance in 20 years are over following a heartbreaking 2-2 draw in their final qualifier with Slovenia.

Half-time substitute Roman Bezjak scored twice to deny the visitors the three points they required to book a play-off berth.

While the result was not enough to revive Slovenia's remote hopes of qualifying, it will sting Scotland the most given they held control over their own destiny.

😳 Scotland's World Cup dreams are going up in flames! Bezjak's 2nd goal completes Slovenia's comeback. #WCQ https://t.co/kpSxZTrkXm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 8, 2017

Gordon Strachan's side were second in Group F coming into the match and looked on course to advance when Leigh Griffiths broke Slovenia's record of having not conceded at home this campaign.

But joy soon turned to disaster for the visiting Tartan Army as the unheralded Bezjak scored twice in the space of 20 minutes to gift Slovakia second spot behind England.

Scotland's chances flickered back to life in the closing moments when substitute Robert Snodgrass bundled in an equaliser before Bostjan's Cesar late sending off, but it was not enough to salvage an all-important victory in what could prove Strachan's final match in charge.