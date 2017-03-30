Seamus Coleman Injury Sees FIFA Increase Neil Taylor Punishment

OMNISPORT

FIFA has opened proceedings against Neil Taylor after the Wales defender was sent off for a challenge that broke Seamus Coleman's leg in a World Cup qualifying draw with the Republic of Ireland.

Coleman has since undergone surgery after the second-half foul from Aston Villa's Taylor, which resulted in a straight red card in Friday's match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The match, which finished in a 0-0 draw, was overshadowed by the incident, which saw the Ireland captain taken to hospital having suffered a double leg fracture.

The automatic one-match ban received by Taylor could be increased to three games by FIFA, with a decision expected within two weeks after the Football Association of Wales has reviewed the incident.

The 28-year-old is already banned for Wales' qualifier against pool leaders Serbia – as is talisman Gareth Bale, who was booked against Ireland – with their following two Group D matches coming against Austria and Moldova in September.

Taylor's agent revealed this week that his client had been in touch with Coleman to express his sympathy and wish the Everton defender well.