Lewandowski Breaks Poland's All-Time Scoring Record

A brace against Armenia on Thursday took Robert Lewandowski's tally with Poland to 49 goals, surpassing the previous record held by Wlodzimierz Lubanski.

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into Poland's record books by becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The Bayern Munich striker headed into the Group E contest one goal shy of Wlodzimierz Lubanski's tally of 48.

After Kamil Grosicki had fired Poland ahead in Yerevan, Lewandowski matched the haul of his now 70-year-old compatriot with a sublime 18th-minute free-kick.

Lewandowski, who scored his first international goal on debut against San Marino in 2008, then claimed the landmark for his own after lashing home from an in-direct free-kick inside the area 10 minutes later.

Poland will qualify for Russia 2018 with a win if Montenegro versus Denmark ends in a draw, while three points will guarantee a play-off berth at a minimum.

