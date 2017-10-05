Harry Kane's injury-time goal guaranteed England's place at the 2018 World Cup, the Tottenham striker earning a 1-0 home win against Slovenia on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate's side were already virtually assured of their place in Russia due to a five-point cushion and made certain of their progress thanks to Kane's late impact.

The in-form striker had been quiet throughout a listless Three Lions performance but nudged home Kyle Walker's low cross to break the deadlock in the third minute of added time.

There it is! The #ThreeLions have qualified for next year's @FIFAWorldCup :+1: pic.twitter.com/SZL7QvI1WO — England (@England) October 5, 2017

In a largely turgid affair, England missed the suspended Dele Alli and the injured Jamie Vardy's ability to move defenders around, with Slovenia happy to sit deep and soak up pressure.

Slovenia held England to a 0-0 draw at home earlier in the group and they appeared set to do so again with few problems, Jan Oblak making relatively straightforward saves from Kane, Jordan Henderson and the lively Marcus Rashford.

But there was nothing Oblak could do about Kane's late winner, the cross from former Spurs team-mate Walker perfect for him to tap in his 14th goal of the season for club and country.