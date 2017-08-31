Kylian Mbappe celebrated completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday by becoming France's youngest goalscorer since November 1963.

The striker grabbed his first international goal in the 4-0 rout of the Netherlands, firing a low shot beyond goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen towards the end of a one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France.

His injury-time strike means, at 18 years and eight months, he is the youngest player to find the net for France since Georges Lech (18 years and five months) nearly 54 years ago.

Kylian Mbappe: "Football is where I express myself the best. All I've ever done is play football. I love playing football." pic.twitter.com/PSHRuwr8w2 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 1, 2017

Mbappe - who had come on as a second-half substitute in place of Olivier Giroud - featured for his country just hours after he was officially confirmed as a PSG player.

The teenager has initially moved to the French capital on a season-long loan deal from Monaco, although his new club have an option to buy him for a reported €180million next year.