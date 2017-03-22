World Cup Qualifiers
Getty Images

Juventus Midfielder Sami Khedira Out Of Germany Against England

The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.

Sami Khedira will miss Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund with an ankle problem.

The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.

It is understood the 29-year-old has been withdrawn as a precaution and is not suffering from a major complaint.

Juventus midfielder Khedira was part of Germany's World Cup winning side at Brazil 2014 while a Real Madrid player but was subsequently dogged by muscular problems.

This season Khedira has made 35 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in all competitions, scoring four goals.
Previous Sergio Busquets Says There Are No Gerard Pique And
Read
Sergio Busquets Says There Are No Gerard Pique And Sergio Ramos Problems In Spain Camp
Next Arjen Robben Pondered Netherlands Retirement
Read
Arjen Robben Pondered Netherlands Retirement