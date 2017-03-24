Julian Weigl Out Of Germany Trip To Azerbaijan While Mesut Ozil Misses Training

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl will miss Germany's World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan, while Mesut Ozil was absent from training on Friday.

Weigl was substituted after 66 minutes of Wednesday's 1-0 friendly win over England in Dortmund with a bruised left thigh and he left Germany's training base ahead of their departure to Baku.

Arsenal playmaker Ozil did not feature against England, when Lukas Podolski signed off his international career with a spectacular winner, and is nursing back pain in the build-up to Sunday's match.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has already withdrawn from Joachim Low's squad with a hamstring injury after making his international debut in midweek.

Germany are five points clear of Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan at the top of Group C having won four from four in qualification to date.