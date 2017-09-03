Belgium got the better of a whirlwind five-minute spell to beat Greece 2-1 and confirm their place at the 2018 World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's men would have been all-but qualified for Russia with a draw, but goals from Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku rubber-stamped their progression - making them the first European team to book their spot at the tournament.

Belgium had dominated the game for little reward until the 70th minute when Vertonghen smashed home from long-range.

🌟🙈#WORLDCUP🙉🌟 Proud to be the 🥇@EuroQualifiers going to the most historical ⚽ tournament in the 🌍😄 Thx fans 👏🇧🇪 We did this #TousEnsemble 😉🎉 https://t.co/F990OfizqK — BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) September 3, 2017

Zeca volleyed in as a shaky visiting defence went to sleep, but Lukaku popped up less than two minutes later to secure the points.

Defeat for Greece sees them lose second place to Bosnia-Herzegovina, who beat Gibraltar, but Martinez's men may afford their beaten opponents a favour when they face the Bosnians next time out.