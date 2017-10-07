Ghana Launch Formal Protest After Draw With Uganda

beIN SPORTS USA

The Ghana Football Association has lodged a formal protest with FIFA, following the nation's World Cup qualifier match against Uganda.

Raphael Dwamena appeared to score the game-winning goal for Ghana in the 94th minute, but he was whistled offside, leaving the match a 0-0 draw.

The result all but ends Ghana's hopes of participating in the 2018 World Cup, as they currently sit third in Group G - three points behind leaders Egypt, who have a game in hand.

From the Ghana FA's official statement:

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lodged a protest with FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday.

The GFA filed the protest to football's world governing body, FIFA, immediately after the match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala. Mr Bennett and assistants denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal.

The referee also denied Ghana a penalty earlier in the second-half when Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong was brought down in the box.

These and several other decisions by the match officials have left the GFA with no option than to ask FIFA to examine their performances.

The GFA respectfully asked FIFA to consider the possibility of a replay in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour."