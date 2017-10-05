On Demand
World Cup Qualifiers
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Germany Secure Spot at 2018 World Cup

Defending World Cup holders Germany will be at Russia 2018 after sealing their spot with a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland.

Needing just a point in Belfast to top Group C, Joachim Low's side overcame a number of key absences, as well as a spirited home side, to make it nine wins from nine in qualifying.

Despite being without World Cup winners Mario Gotze, Sami Khedira, Manuel Nuer and Mesut Ozil -  as well as Timo Werner - Germany demonstrated their depth as two first-half goals saw off their nearest rivals.

Sebastian Rudy let fly with a right-footed rocket inside two minutes to score his maiden international goal, his wonder strike briefly silencing a boisterous crowd inside Windsor Park.

Any hopes of the hosts marking Michael O'Neill's 50th match in charge with an upset disappeared when Sandro Wagner - starting up top in place of the injured Werner - spun away from his marker to curl in a second in the 21st minute.

Conor Washington clipped the cross bar before Joshua Kimmich completed an impressive performance by Germany, volleying in from a tight angle in the closing minutes before Josh Magennis netted a consolation for Northern Ireland. with the last kick of the game.

 

