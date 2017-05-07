US Olympic Bobsled Champion Steven Holcomb Found Dead At Training Facility

American Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb has been found dead in his room at the country's training centre in New York, the US Olympic Committee (USOC) has confirmed.

Holcomb was 37 years old. A cause of death has not yet been given.

"The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today of Steven Holcomb," USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said in a statement.

Team USA mourns the loss of Olympic champion bobsledder Steven Holcomb. https://t.co/uqJTHItcS7 pic.twitter.com/nZPuAy6zK0 — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) May 6, 2017

"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community."

Holcomb competed for Team USA in three Olympic Winter Games, piloting the 'Night Train' US four-man bobseld team to gold at Vancouver 2010 - the country's first victory in the event since 1948.

Two bronze medals followed at Sochi 2014 and Holcomb was a five-time world champion.

Additionally, he served in the Utah Army National Guard for seven years (1999-2006) and took part in the Army World Class Athlete Program.