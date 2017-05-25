Does Europa League Glory Qualify as Success for Manchester United?

beIN SPORTS

By winning the Europa League final on Wednesday night Manchester United clinched a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.

Nonetheless, given the huge expectations surrounding the historic English club, many have questioned whether Jose Mourinho's first season at the Old Trafford helm can really be considered a success.

After all, the Red Devils finished the Premier League campaign in a disappointing sixth position, despite spending huge money last summer to bolster the squad. And even the style in which they won the Europa League - opting for an uber cautious approach against a very young and inexperienced Ajax side - has raised concerns among the club's supporters, many of whom worry next season might also end with their team outside of the top four.