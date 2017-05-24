UEFA Europa League Final: Manchester United Player Ratings

OMNISPORT

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got the all-important goals as Manchester United saw off Ajax in the Europa League final, but how did all the players stack up individually?

Sergio Romero: 7

Was not tested too much, but showed his class whenever called upon. Made a fine save to deny Traore in the opening stages of the game.

Antonio Valencia: 7

Beaten too easily by Younes early on, but recovered well to keep the German winger quiet. Came close to finding the net when he tested Onana with a stinging shot from a tough angle.

Chris Smalling: 8

Solid as a rock in defence as he completely nullified Dolberg. Capped a fine outing by providing the assist for the 2-0 by winning the aerial challenge after a corner.

Daley Blind: 6

Provided his fellow defenders with cover whenever needed. Made a vital interception before the break when Traore appeared to be on his way to Romero.

Daley Blind & Chris Smalling half by numbers vs Ajax:



100% aerial duels won

100% tackles won

3 interceptions

3 clearances



Doing their job. pic.twitter.com/SUIAd1l9ZC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017

Matteo Darmian: 6

Had a difficult evening against Traore as the Burkina Faso international kept on taking on his direct opponent. Held his own in the end, but did need Blind's help on one or two occasions.

Paul Pogba: 7

Might have had a fair bit of luck, but scored the crucial opener to put United in command. Held the edge over Ajax captain Klaassen throughout the game, not shying away from his defensive duties.

Ander Herrera: 7

Did a great job shielding United's back-four and shutting out Ziyech. Did not get involved too much on the ball, but has every reason to be satisfied with his display.

Marouane Fellaini: 8

Did well to set up Pogba for the 1-0 and was key to United's tactic on the evening, winning the large majority of his aerial duels as Jose Mourinho's men went for the direct route forward.

Juan Mata: 5

Got the nod ahead of Jesse Lingard down the right, but did at no point proved Mourinho right. Ineffective throughout the game and fortunate not to be dismissed for a late tackle on De Ligt.

Marcus Rashford: 5

United's main man up front lacked the support to make much of an impact, often finding himself up against at least two defenders. Bullied off the ball more than once by De Ligt and Sanchez.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 6

Put in an absolute horror performance in the opening 45 minutes, losing possession time and time again as well as conceding a yellow card after a number of silly fouls. Had one good moment all evening, but it was a decisive one as he doubled United's lead with a clever finish from close range.

5 - Five of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's last six Manchester United goals have come in the Europa League. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/EYQP7nhYGI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 24, 2017

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard: 5

Replaced Mkhitaryan in the 74th minute. Could have netted a third, but hesitated too long.

Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney: Too late to mark