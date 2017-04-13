Pitch Invasion Delays Lyon's Europa League Tie With Besiktas

OMNISPORT

Lyon's Europa League quarter-final first leg with Besiktas was delayed after sections of the home support charged onto the pitch shortly before kick-off.

A large amount of fans from the lower tiers of Parc Olympique Lyonnais were forced to take refuge on the pitch when projectiles were launched from the upper stands, where the Turkish visitors were housed.

Stadium security and local police were quickly on hand to return fans safely to their seats, but nevertheless kick-off had to be delayed by over 20 minutes.

The incident comes in a week where the football world was rocked by the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team-coach prior to their Champions League encounter with Monaco, with UEFA tightening security across games in their competitions as a result.