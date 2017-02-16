Marcus Rashford Makes 50th Appearance for Manchester United

GOAL.COM

Marcus Rashford reached a milestone Thursday, coming on in the 70th minute of Manchester United's Europa League match with Saint-Etienne.

He made a quick impact, helping to set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for United's second goal of the night against the French side.

Marcus Rashford made his @ManUtd debut on 25th February, 2016.



That’s 356 days ago. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/NdNhplfHrc — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 16, 2017

Rashford, still only 19 years old, reached the milestone in just less than a year. He joined the Manchester United academy when he was seven and continued up the ranks until making his first-team debut Feb. 25, 2016, in a Europa League game against Midtjylland. He scored twice in that match to become the club's youngest-ever scorer in European play.

European competition has made up for eight of Rashford's career appearances, also playing in 11 domestic cup matches and seeing time in 31 Premier League games.