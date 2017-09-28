OMNISPORT

Everton's wait for a Europa League group stage win goes on after a dramatic late Hector Yuste goal secured an unlikely 2-2 draw for 10-man Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were thumped 3-0 by Atalanta in their first Group E game and never impressed against a resolute Apollon side.

Adrian Sardinero took advantage of some poor defending from Ashley Williams to give the visitors a deserved lead in the 12th minute before Wayne Rooney equalised after an equally shambolic piece of play from Yuste.

Everton 2-2 Apollon FT:



Shots: 18-10

Pass accuracy: 83%-72%

Chances created: 13-5

Possession: 57%-43%



The away side snatch a late point. pic.twitter.com/yZnPHa56Mg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

Nikola Vlasic, who replaced Idrissa Gueye at the break, then scored his first goal for the club midway through the second half, but, after having Valentin Roberge sent off late on, Apollon secured a point through Yuste's 88th-minute goal.

Everton will have to improve dramatically if they are to secure a first win of the group stages when Lyon visit in three weeks, while Apollon will be full of confidence for their trip to Atalanta.