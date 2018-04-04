Español
UEFA Europa League

Juanfran Back In Atleti Squad To Face Sporting

Juanfran set to make his return in Atletico Madrid's Europa League meeting with Sporting CP

 

Juanfran could feature for Atletico Madrid in Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting CP after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The right-back was hurt in the second leg of his side's last-16 tie against Lokomotiv Moscow on March 15 and was subbed at half-time by coach Diego Simeone.

The Spain international has since sat out LaLiga fixtures against Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna but returned to training with the first-team squad earlier this week.

Atletico confirmed Juanfran will be available for the first leg of the quarter-final tie against the Portuguese club at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The defender's return is timely with fellow full-back Sime Vrsaljko not included in Simeone's 18-man squad.

