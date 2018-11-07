Gonzalo Higuain will miss AC Milan's Europa League trip to Real Betis on Thursday as he continues to be troubled by a hip injury.

Higuain hobbled out of last weekend's 1-0 victory over Udinese in Serie A with the problem and head coach Gennaro Gattuso is not ready to risk the striker in Europe, with one eye on Sunday's clash with Juventus.

Patrick Cutrone started in Udine alongside Higuain and he is hoping his strike partner will not be sidelined for too long as Milan look to extend their three-game winning streak.

Gattuso: "Caldara and Biglia are out. We hope to have @davidecalabria2 back on Sunday, the same goes for @G_Higuain. I don't think @giacomobona will make it for #MilanJuve"#BetisMilan #UEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2018

"I'm waiting for him [Higuain]," Cutrone told Sky Sport Italia. "We all know how important he is.

"We're all waiting for him. We're a very close-knit group."

Milan sit second in Group F, a point behind Betis after losing to the Spanish side at San Siro two weeks ago.