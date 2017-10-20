Everton Fans Charged After Striking Lyon Players

OMNISPORT

Everton are facing punishment from UEFA after being charged over an ugly brawl in their Europa League clash with Lyon which fans became involved in.

Ashley Williams was fortunate not to see red when he needlessly shoved Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to the floor under a high ball in the 64th minute of the Toffees' 2-1 defeat, before squaring up to Bertrand Traore.

Yep. That's an Everton fan with his child trying to hit a Lyon player. pic.twitter.com/px3PtMTSHm — Ben (@InsideN17) October 19, 2017

As the fracas spilled off the pitch towards the advertising hoardings, a man holding a child reached over and appeared to slap Lopes, while other fans were seen grabbing at the visiting players.

The individual who struck Lopes has been banned by Everton, who have also raised the issue with Merseyside Police.

But European football's governing body have taken a dim view, charging the Premier League club with "aggressions by supporters against players - Art. 16 (2) (H) of the Disciplinary Regulations".

A statement added: "This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 16 November."

Everton were fined €10,000 in September after crowd trouble in their match with Hajduk Split.

Just three minutes after the fracas, Williams cancelled out Nabil Fekir's fifth-minute penalty with a thumping header, but Traore's flick won the points for Lyon and piled more pressure on Everton boss Ronald Koeman.