Cutrone, Higuain Inspire AC Milan in Olympiacos Win

Gonzalo Higuain returned from injury to help a Patrick Cutrone-inspired AC Milan come from behind in a 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Argentina striker Higuain, sidelined with a leg problem for the past two matches, scored in between Cutrone's crucial brace amid a game-changing burst of three goals in nine second-half minutes.

Milan had slipped back into old habits prior to their 70th-minute equaliser, struggling to convert possession into chances as their six-match unbeaten run in all competitions appeared destined to end.

But, having fallen behind to Miguel Angel Guerrero's first-half header, the Serie A side rallied upon Cutrone's introduction and overcame a lacklustre opening hour to stay top of Group F on six points.