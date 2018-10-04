Español
Cutrone, Higuain Inspire AC Milan in Olympiacos Win

Gennaro Gattuso's blushes were shared on Thursday as AC Milan came from behind to defeat Olympiacos 3-1 at the San Siro.

Gonzalo Higuain returned from injury to help a Patrick Cutrone-inspired AC Milan come from behind in a 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.

 

Argentina striker Higuain, sidelined with a leg problem for the past two matches, scored in between Cutrone's crucial brace amid a game-changing burst of three goals in nine second-half minutes.

 

 

Milan had slipped back into old habits prior to their 70th-minute equaliser, struggling to convert possession into chances as their six-match unbeaten run in all competitions appeared destined to end.

But, having fallen behind to Miguel Angel Guerrero's first-half header, the Serie A side rallied upon Cutrone's introduction and overcame a lacklustre opening hour to stay top of Group F on six points.

