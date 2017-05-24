Ajax Wonderkid Kasper Dolberg Not Looking for Summer Move

GOAL

Kasper Dolberg is happy to stay at Ajax but the club's director Marc Overmars could be pivotal in deciding his future with "every single one" of Europe's elite clubs having scouted him.

The 19-year-old has been watched by scouts from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Lyon and Juventus but Dolberg is cautious about making a move too early in his career as he prioritises his professional development.

Kasper Dolberg has scored more goals (6) in the Europa League this season than any other U21 player.



Huge future ahead of him. 🇩🇰⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Nj6bCWMTuh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017 Everton are braced to lose Romelu Lukaku and they were reportedly preparing a huge bid to bring in Dolberg. However, there has been no contact between Everton, Ajax or Dolberg's representatives yet as the youngster prepares to help his side win the Europe League against Manchester United on Wednesday.