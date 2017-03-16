Ajax Overturn Copenhagen Result, Book Quarterfinal Spot

OMNISPORT

Ajax overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Copenhagen at the Amsterdam Arena.

A Bertrand Traore header and Kasper Dolberg's penalty reversed the Danish champions' advantage from last week and sealed a 3-2 aggregate win for the 1992 tournament winners.

It is just the second defeat of the season for Copenhagen, who sit 12 points clear at the top of the Danish Superliga, but they can have few complaints after an uncharacteristically limp display against a fired-up Ajax side.

Inspired by the raucous home support, Peter Bosz's side won the contest during a first half in which they scored both goals and played some thrilling football.

Ajax are still in contention for the double - their next visitors to the Amsterdam Arena are table-topping Feyenoord - who currently hold a four-point lead at the summit of the Eredivisie.

Ajax began in a hurry as they bid to wipe out the first-leg deficit and almost scored after just two minutes when Copenhagen keeper Robin Olsen's hurried clearance from Jores Okore's underhit back-pass struck Amin Younes and bounced just wide.

Andre Onana had to be alert at the other end to tip a deflected Jan Gregus shot wide, before Lasse Schone stung Olsen's fingertips with a rasping drive during a frantic start.

A flowing Ajax move that began at the feet of Onana culminated in the hosts' 23rd-minute opener.

Traore was the eventual goalscorer, nodding into an empty net following Younes' incisive run and shot from the left, which forced Olsen to parry straight onto the Chelsea loanee's head.

Hakim Ziyech charged through on goal but skewed wide as Ajax sought a deserved second, which then arrived in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

After being tripped by Okore, it was Dolberg who stepped up to slam a penalty into the bottom-right corner.

Kasper Dolberg has now scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Ajax player.



Incredible young talent. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rEVaJhLB0S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2017

Ziyech lashed a rising shot wide just after the interval as Ajax picked up where they left off.

The unmarked Traore then wasted a glorious chance for his second after another flowing counterattack, firing wide past a prone Olsen from inside the penalty area, before the Copenhagen keeper got down quickly to block a near-post Younes shot.

Dolberg was next who should have put the tie to bed, but he could only turn a fierce low cross from Nick Viergever on to the post.

Copenhagen tried to punish Ajax's profligacy and push for the goal that would take force extra time, but could not get any change out of a resolute home backline, who comfortably held on to seal the Dutch side's progression into the last eight.