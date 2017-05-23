1 /9 Ajax and United have met four times before in European competition, sharing two wins apiece. There were wins for either side in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup first-round tie and again in the round of 32 during the 2011-12 Europa League campaign, though United progressed on both occasions.

2 /9 Amin Younes (73) has completed more dribbles in the Europa League this season than the next two best players combined (Paul Pogba, 37 and Bertrand Traore, 31).

3 /9 Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in each of United's last four goals in the Europa League (two goals and two assists). Hakim Ziyech has recorded four assists in his last three appearances in the competition for Ajax.

4 /9 Only Patrick Kluivert and Ton Blanker (both seven) have scored more goals than Kasper Dolberg (six) as a teenager for Ajax in European competition.

5 /9 The Red Devils have gone 10 matches unbeaten in this competition (W7 D3), conceding just four goals in that time.

6 /9 No player has recorded more shots on target this season in this competition than Bertrand Traore (16); only Zenit's Giuliano (14) has been directly involved in more goals this term than Traore (8 – four goals and four assists).

7 /9 Jose Mourinho has won all six meetings with Ajax as a coach; those victories all came in the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid.

8 /9 The Europa League final will be played exactly 22 years after Ajax claimed their last European trophy by beating AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final; that game featured Justin Kluivert's father, Patrick, and Daley Blind's father, Danny.